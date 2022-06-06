Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Argus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Argus from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.65.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.