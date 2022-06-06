CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $58,800,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

