CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,249 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

T stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

