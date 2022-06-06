CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 272,189 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,189 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,930,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.