CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.31% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,755,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,802,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,533 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

