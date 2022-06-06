CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $39.23 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 354,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 117,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $99.09 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $417.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

