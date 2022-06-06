CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $25.18 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 625,516 shares worth $36,170,441. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

