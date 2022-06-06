CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.26.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

