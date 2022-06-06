CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,874 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,741.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,209,373 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

