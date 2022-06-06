CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

MDT opened at $95.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

