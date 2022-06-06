CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,854 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

