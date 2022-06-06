CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 6,049 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

