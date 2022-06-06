CIBC Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

LB stock opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

