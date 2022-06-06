Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 195,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,386,622 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 239,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 239.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 442,997 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

