Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 83,143 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,143 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

NYSE LDOS opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.