Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,758 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,303,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,561,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $28.70 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

