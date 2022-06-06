Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 119,844 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,844 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 863,117 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $119.11 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

