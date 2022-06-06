Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.40 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

