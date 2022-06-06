Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.27.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
