Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 79,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

