Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 775.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 53,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of PPG opened at $125.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.