Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $159.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,045 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

