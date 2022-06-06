Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

