Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in NorthWestern by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in NorthWestern by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.