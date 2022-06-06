Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 7,202 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $27.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

