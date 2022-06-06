Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REFI) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 6th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 6th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REFI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ REFI opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance ( NASDAQ:REFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,692.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,495.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,324 shares of company stock worth $203,923 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

