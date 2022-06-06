Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.77. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,100.73% and a net margin of 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CQP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,447. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

