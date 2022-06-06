Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 450,340 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Charge Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Charge Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

