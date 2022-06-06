Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eqonex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
EQOS stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Eqonex has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $9.67.
Eqonex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.
