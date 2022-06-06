Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eqonex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

EQOS stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Eqonex has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eqonex by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

