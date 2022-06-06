CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $4.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,283.51 or 0.99985869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001599 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,277,781 coins and its circulating supply is 45,971,048 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.