CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,904 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MEAR opened at $49.78 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

