CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $293.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

