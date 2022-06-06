CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $93.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.