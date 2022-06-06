CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after acquiring an additional 253,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.