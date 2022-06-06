CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $114.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $212.43.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

