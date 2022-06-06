CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

