CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.44 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.