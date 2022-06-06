CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,001 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 317.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

