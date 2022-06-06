CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 890,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 409,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.