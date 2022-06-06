CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.74 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

