CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $847.18 million, a P/E ratio of 365.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CEVA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

