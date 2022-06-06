CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Cap of $64.36 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 182.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.01168589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00417398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

