Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,005 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,344. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

CWST stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.