Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,622,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

