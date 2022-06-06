Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $104.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
