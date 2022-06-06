Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.