Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.18% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

