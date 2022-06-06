Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $73.13 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.

