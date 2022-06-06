Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

