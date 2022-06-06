Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $24.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.34.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.64. 620,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,657,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.